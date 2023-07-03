HamberMenu
IHCL expends SeleQtions brand, opens ‘The Crown’ in Bhubaneswar

July 03, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), has announced the opening of The Crown, Bhubaneswar, an IHCL SeleQtions hotel in Odisha. The hotel’s design is inspired by the cultural heritage of Odisha.

“The hotel marks the debut of the SeleQtions brand in the state. The ancient temple city being part of the golden triangle of Odisha has always had tremendous tourism potential. This opening strengthens IHCL’s presence in the state’s most popular circuit,” Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL said.

Spread over 1.75 acres of lush greenery, the 81 keys hotel offers over 10,000 square feet of event spaces spread across five conference venues, as well as expansive open spaces.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have six hotels in the state of Odisha across brands including two under development.

