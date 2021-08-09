IHCL cuts loss, sees domestic leisure demand rising

Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (IHCL) of the Tata Group on Monday reported first quarter net loss marginally reduced to ₹301.58 crore as against net loss of ₹312.60 crore in the year-earlier period.

Revenue increased 140% to ₹344.55 crore as compared with ₹143.61 crore in the same period last year which was severely impacted by the first round of lockdowns.

Puneet Chhatwal, MD and CEO, IHCL, said, “Inspite of the challenges posed by the second wave of the pandemic, the company has doubled its revenue [total income]. This growth is driven by domestic leisure demand.”

“July was a good month and business on the books for August looks promising. New businesses have performed very well,” he added.

Giridhar Sanjeevi, executive VP and CFO, IHCL, said, “The company continued to be focused on minimising losses with stringent spend optimisation measures.”

“This, coupled with the revenue increase, resulted in reducing the EBITDA loss by half over the first quarter last year,” he added.