IHCL, CG Hospitality to set up platform to run 25 hotels by 2025

Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (IHCL) said it has signed an agreement with CG Hospitality to achieve a portfolio of 25 hotels by 2025 to be marketed under the platform ‘Ekyam (oneness)’

ADVERTISEMENT

“IHCL has a long-standing association with CG Hospitality, a member of the renowned CG Corp Global, for over two decades. Now, the next phase of this partnership will pursue accelerated growth in the Indian subcontinent,” said IHCL MD &CEO Puneet Chhatwal.

“This collaboration will explore opportunities to manage hotels across regions around the Himalayas as well as the Indian ocean and strengthen the wildlife sector,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The platform will commence with the current portfolio of 11 operating hotels. And CG Hospitality will add 7 more hotels by 2025,” said Rahul Chaudhary, MD, CG Hospitality. “Seven more hotels falling in this category, but owned by other property developers under the IHCL umbrella would be brought into this fold, thus making a total portfolio of 25 properties,” he added.

“We are proud of CG Hospitality’s partnership with Tata Group’s IHCL, spanning 25 years. This expansion underscores the confidence and trust we place in IHCL’s century-old legacy, which is globally recognised as the benchmark in Indian hospitality,” said Dr. Binod Chaudhary, Chairman, CG Corp Global.

The first-of-its-kind platform, with an inventory of 2,500 rooms [by 2025] would be led by Ram Maheshwari, Vice President Commercial, IHCL.

The current operating footprint of the partnership in the Indian subcontinent and West Asia includes Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Taj Coral Reef Resort & Spa in Maldives, Taj Samudra, Colombo, Sri Lanka, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai and Taj Safaris, the wildlife luxury lodges in India and Nepal.

Of the seven under construction by CG Hospitality, four are located in Nepal, two in Bhutan and one in Dubai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.