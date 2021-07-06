IHCL announces 3 leadership roles

The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) of the Tata Group on Tuesday announced three leadership roles which will sharpen focus on customer centricity, drive diversity and inclusion and institutionalise owner/partner engagement.

The company said Ritika Gupta will be responsible for creating business value through customer centricity and relationship management. With close to three decades of experience with the organisation, she brings in the right mix of customer focus and relationship orientation to lead this function, IHCL said.

Rakhee Lalvani will take up the role of Diversity Head and will be responsible for developing and implementing best practices to promote diversity and inclusion in the organisation.

“A senior leader with close to 30 years of experience at IHCL, she is well-positioned to spearhead this strategic initiative,” the company added.

Ram Maheshwari, with two decades of business leadership experience, has taken up the responsibility to streamline owner / partner engagement processes and develop robust relationships.

Puneet Chhatwal, MD and CEO, IHCL, said, “We have identified three strategic areas to create sustainable competitive advantages and build our future.”

He said the three ‘experienced and veteran’ leaders would champion each of these strategic imperatives in an institutionalised manner.

They will closely work with the MD & CEO on these strategic initiatives. They will drive these imperatives while retaining their current roles and responsibilities in the organisation, IHCL said.