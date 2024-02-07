ADVERTISEMENT

IGL signs MoUs to set up 19 CBG plants in four states

February 07, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - BETUL, Goa

Lalatendu Mishra
Lalatendu Mishra

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with two technology partners during India Energy Week 2024 to establish Compressed Biogas (CBG) plants across the four States of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. 

Additionally, the company had already empanelled two other partners for the same purpose. The biogas produced from these 19 plants would be fed into IGL’s City Gas Distribution network.

This partnership aims to produce 0.45 mmscmd (million metric standard cubic metres per day) of biogas from waste, equivalent to approximately 5% of IGL’s daily requirements, the company said.

“This MoU promises to be a win win situation for stakeholders like municipal authorities, CGD entities, farmers and public at large. While municipal authorities will get rid of municipal waste, farmers will be able to dispose of agricultural waste, CGD entities will get cheaper gas and public shall get clean environment,” it added.

