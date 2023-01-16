HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IG International to raise volume of fruits it handles

The company was earlier importing 100% of all the fruits it sold in India. Imports have reduced now and will reduce further in the next two to three years

January 16, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
Tarun Arora, a Director at IG International, said the company is looking at handling five lakh tonnes of fresh fruits annually in three to five years from almost 1.5 lakh tonnes now. Its investments will go towards achieving this target.

Tarun Arora, a Director at IG International, said the company is looking at handling five lakh tonnes of fresh fruits annually in three to five years from almost 1.5 lakh tonnes now. Its investments will go towards achieving this target. | Photo Credit: Company website

IG International, a vertically integrated fresh fruit importer, plans to more than double the volume of fresh fruits it is handling annually in the next three to five years.

Tarun Arora, a Director at IG International, said it is looking at handling five lakh tonnes of fresh fruits annually in three to five years from almost 1.5 lakh tonnes now. Its investments will go towards achieving this target.

The company was earlier importing 100% of all the fruits it sold in India. Imports have reduced now and will reduce further in the next two to three years. “The focus is to grow in India and sell in India,” he said. The tier-two cities in the domestic market are expanding rapidly, he added.

Related Topics

agriculture / imports

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.