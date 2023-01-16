IG International to raise volume of fruits it handles

January 16, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

IG International, a vertically integrated fresh fruit importer, plans to more than double the volume of fresh fruits it is handling annually in the next three to five years.

Tarun Arora, a Director at IG International, said it is looking at handling five lakh tonnes of fresh fruits annually in three to five years from almost 1.5 lakh tonnes now. Its investments will go towards achieving this target.

The company was earlier importing 100% of all the fruits it sold in India. Imports have reduced now and will reduce further in the next two to three years. “The focus is to grow in India and sell in India,” he said. The tier-two cities in the domestic market are expanding rapidly, he added.