IFC, Puravankara in pact for development of affordable housing projects

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, and IFC Emerging Asia Fund (EAF) have entered into agreement with the Puravankara Group to invest in the development of up to four affordable housing projects under the ‘Provident’ brand.

Two of these four projects are planned in Kochi and Bengaluru with a saleable area of 4.5 million sf/ft.

About 4,000 housing units will be built in the next five to seven years, with other projects would be identified by 2021.

Ashish Puravankara, MD, Puravankara Group, said, “This strategic partnership aims to address the growing demand for housing in India by providing customers with affordable, quality homes. IFC’s investment supplements Provident’s own investments in both existing and new developments.”

“Provident’s use of pre-cast technology will see an acceleration in both time and superior quality homes. We hope this is the beginning of a long-term relationship with IFC,” he added.

IFC, together with EAF, would invest up to ₹556 crore (approximately $76 million) in special purpose vehicles set up by Puravankara Group.

This will comprise an investment of ₹240 crore (approximately $33 million) by IFC and an equal amount by EAF, along with a loan of ₹76 crore (approximately $10 million) from IFC.

“In a post COVID world, the housing sector can play a key role in India. Financing affordable and green housing can protect jobs, preserve livelihoods, and address climate change while restarting economies,” said Jun Zhang, country head-India at IFC, said in a statement adding, “We are happy to support a quality-driven company, and remain committed to helping build a more inclusive, sustainable, and resilient future for the country.”