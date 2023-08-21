IFC invests $100 million in IIFL Home Finance to help boost EWS, LIG housing

August 21, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - MUMBAI

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, has invested upto $100 million in IIFL Home Finance Ltd, the latter said in a statement. The new funding will help increase access to housing finance among economically weaker sections (EWS) and low-income groups (LIG), including women borrowers in India, it added.

“The investment aims to catalyze India’s affordable housing space, promote green construction, and support India’s climate goals,” IIFL Housing Finance said.

“We at IIFL Home Loans have not only been providing housing loans to EWS/LIG but also enabling them with better quality of living. Through this unique partnership with IFC, we shall be aiming to bring sustainable living in self-constructed houses,” said Monu Ratra, ED & CEO, IIFL HFL.

“Together, we aim to pave the way for other housing finance companies and development finance institutions to further the cause,” he said.

“Through this investment, IFC aims to bolster financial inclusion, improving access to funds for low-income women borrowers while developing the nascent green housing segment in the country,” said Allen Forlemu, IFC’s Regional Industry Director for Financial Institutions Group, Asia and the Pacific.