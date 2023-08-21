HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IFC invests $100 million in IIFL Home Finance to help boost EWS, LIG housing

August 21, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, has invested upto $100 million in IIFL Home Finance Ltd, the latter said in a statement. The new funding will help increase access to housing finance among economically weaker sections (EWS) and low-income groups (LIG), including women borrowers in India, it added.

“The investment aims to catalyze India’s affordable housing space, promote green construction, and support India’s climate goals,” IIFL Housing Finance said.

“We at IIFL Home Loans have not only been providing housing loans to EWS/LIG but also enabling them with better quality of living. Through this unique partnership with IFC, we shall be aiming to bring sustainable living in self-constructed houses,” said Monu Ratra, ED & CEO, IIFL HFL.

“Together, we aim to pave the way for other housing finance companies and development finance institutions to further the cause,” he said.

“Through this investment, IFC aims to bolster financial inclusion, improving access to funds for low-income women borrowers while developing the nascent green housing segment in the country,” said Allen Forlemu, IFC’s Regional Industry Director for Financial Institutions Group, Asia and the Pacific.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.