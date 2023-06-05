ADVERTISEMENT

IEA chief says OPEC+ deal sharply increases risk of higher oil prices

June 05, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - ISTANBUL

Reuters

The head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) on Monday said that the chance of higher oil prices had increased sharply after a new pact between producers to limit supply.

The OPEC+ group of oil producers, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, agreed on a new oil output deal on Sunday.

The prospect of higher prices has "increased a lot" as a result of the deal, Fatih Birol, the IEA's executive director, told a meeting of global airline leaders.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US