HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IEA chief says OPEC+ deal sharply increases risk of higher oil prices

June 05, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - ISTANBUL

Reuters

The head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) on Monday said that the chance of higher oil prices had increased sharply after a new pact between producers to limit supply.

The OPEC+ group of oil producers, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, agreed on a new oil output deal on Sunday.

The prospect of higher prices has "increased a lot" as a result of the deal, Fatih Birol, the IEA's executive director, told a meeting of global airline leaders.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.