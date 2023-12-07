IDFC First Bank unveils UPI-based digital RuPay credit card

December 07, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - MUMBAI

IDFC First Bank has announced the introduction of IDFC First Bank digital RuPay Credit Card, powered for UPI for its customers.

This digital card is an addition to customers’ existing IDFC First Bank Credit Cards, and it seamlessly blends the benefits of UPI transactions and core credit card offerings, the bank said in a statement.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has formally approved linking RuPay credit cards to UPI. This allows for a seamless, credit card based payment experience, with customers benefitting from the ease of transacting through UPI nationwide, the bank added.

The bank said its existing credit card customers can apply and link their RuPay credit card to UPI without any additional documentation / applications, with a simple customer consent.

“The integration of UPI with credit cards not only enhances flexibility but underscores our commitment to continuous innovation in empowering our customers throughout their financial journey. This card empowers our customers to effortlessly handle both small and substantial transactions, expanding their payment options,” said Shirish Bhandari, Head of Credit Cards at IDFC First Bank.

Praveena Rai, Chief Operating Officer, NPCI said, “The launch of IDFC First Bank’s digital credit card on RuPay’s extensive network promises its cardholders an exceptional payment experience through UPI, complete with a wide range of rewards and benefits. Our dedication to innovation drives us to continually address the evolving needs of consumers and ecosystem partners.”