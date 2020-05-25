Business

IDFC First Bank top brass takes pay cut

IDFC First Bank on Monday said that its senior management had volunteered to take a 10% cut in compensation in the current financial year 2020-21.

V. Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO, had offered to take a pay cut of 30%.

“The bank also paid 100% of the variable pay to 78.2% of employees for the period pertaining to FY19-20 despite the pandemic. Variable pay for FY20 was cut more, progressively, for employees with greater seniority, and bonus for senior management was cut by 65%,” the bank said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2020 10:37:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/idfc-first-bank-top-brass-takes-pay-cut/article31673849.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY