ADVERTISEMENT

IDFC First Bank to raise ₹3,200 crore via preferential issue

Published - May 30, 2024 10:22 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Board of Directors of IDFC First Bank at its meeting held on Thursday considered and approved to issue and allot 39,68,74,600 equity shares of face value of ₹10 each fully paid-up, on a preferential basis at a price of ₹ 80.63 per equity share, amounting to ₹ 3,200 crore.

“With this proposed capital raise of ₹ 3,200 crore, the overall capital adequacy of the bank will further increase to 17.49%, as computed on the risk weighted assets as on March 31, 2024, which will put the bank in a strong position to participate in future growth,” the bank said in a filing.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US