IDFC First Bank to raise ₹3,200 crore via preferential issue

Published - May 30, 2024 10:22 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Board of Directors of IDFC First Bank at its meeting held on Thursday considered and approved to issue and allot 39,68,74,600 equity shares of face value of ₹10 each fully paid-up, on a preferential basis at a price of ₹ 80.63 per equity share, amounting to ₹ 3,200 crore.

“With this proposed capital raise of ₹ 3,200 crore, the overall capital adequacy of the bank will further increase to 17.49%, as computed on the risk weighted assets as on March 31, 2024, which will put the bank in a strong position to participate in future growth,” the bank said in a filing.

