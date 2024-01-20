IDFC First Bank Q3 PAT rises 18% to ₹716 crore

January 20, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST

IDFC First Bank reported third quarter net profit grew 18% Year on Year (YOY) to ₹716 crore aided by a 30% increase in Net Interest Income (NII) YoY to ₹4,287 crore. Net interest Margin stood at 6.42% compared with 6.13% in the year-earlier period. Provisions increased 45% YOY to ₹655 crore. Customer deposits increased by 42.8% YoY to ₹1,76,481 crore. The bank’s Gross NPA (GNPA) during the quarter has improved to 2.04% YoY from 2.96%. Net NPA (NNPA) of the bank has improved to 0.68% from 1.03% a year ago.

Provision coverage ratio (including technical write-off) of the bank has increased to 84.68% from 76.60% in the year ago period.

Capital Adequacy was strong at 16.73% with CET-1 Ratio at 13.95% as on December 31, 2023.

V. Vaidyanathan, Managing Director and CEO, IDFC FIRST Bank, said, “Our deposits continue to grow strongly at 43% YOY, and our CASA ratio continues to be strong at 46.8%. Our asset quality continues to improve. On the Retail, Rural & SME business, which is a significant part of our business, the Gross NPA and Net NPA continue to remain low and are at 1.45% and 0.50% respectively as of 31st December 2023.”

“We will remain very watchful on this front all the time. At the time of the merger of IDFC Bank and Capital First, the Bank provided Guidance 1.0. As of 31st December 2023, IDFC FIRST Bank has completed exactly 5 years post the merger and hence we are providing Guidance 2.0 (FY 24-29), with greater visibility as compared to the visibility we had at time of providing Guidance 1.0. We are likely to meet most targets under Guidance 1.0,” he added.

