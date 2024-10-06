IDFC First Bank announces integration with GST portal

IDFC First Bank on Saturday announced the integration of its Internet banking and branch network channels with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) portal, enabling seamless GST payments.

“Customers will now benefit from an intuitive, hassle-free payment experience, with instant payment confirmations and easy access to downloadable challans,” the bank said in a statement.

This integration allows the bank’s customers to pay GST through a variety of digital channels, including the bank’s retail and corporate internet banking platforms and its nationwide branch network.

Chinmay Dhoble, Head – Retail Liabilities and Branch Banking, IDFC First Bank said, “This integration with the GST portal is another step in our mission to offer universal banking solutions. Our aim is to ensure a quick, simple, and efficient tax payment experience.

“We encourage our customers to use this facility to easily pay their GST through our online and branch channels,” he added.

