ADVERTISEMENT

IDFC First Bank announces integration with GST portal

Published - October 06, 2024 12:16 am IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

IDFC First Bank on Saturday announced the integration of its Internet banking and branch network channels with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) portal, enabling seamless GST payments. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“Customers will now benefit from an intuitive, hassle-free payment experience, with instant payment confirmations and easy access to downloadable challans,” the bank said in a statement. 

This integration allows the bank’s customers to pay GST through a variety of digital channels, including the bank’s retail and corporate internet banking platforms and its nationwide branch network. 

Chinmay Dhoble, Head – Retail Liabilities and Branch Banking, IDFC First Bank said, “This integration with the GST portal is another step in our mission to offer universal banking solutions. Our aim is to ensure a quick, simple, and efficient tax payment experience. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We encourage our customers to use this facility to easily pay their GST through our online and branch channels,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US