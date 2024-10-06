GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IDFC First Bank announces integration with GST portal

Published - October 06, 2024 12:16 am IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

IDFC First Bank on Saturday announced the integration of its Internet banking and branch network channels with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) portal, enabling seamless GST payments. 

“Customers will now benefit from an intuitive, hassle-free payment experience, with instant payment confirmations and easy access to downloadable challans,” the bank said in a statement. 

This integration allows the bank’s customers to pay GST through a variety of digital channels, including the bank’s retail and corporate internet banking platforms and its nationwide branch network. 

Chinmay Dhoble, Head – Retail Liabilities and Branch Banking, IDFC First Bank said, “This integration with the GST portal is another step in our mission to offer universal banking solutions. Our aim is to ensure a quick, simple, and efficient tax payment experience. 

“We encourage our customers to use this facility to easily pay their GST through our online and branch channels,” he added.

Published - October 06, 2024 12:16 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.