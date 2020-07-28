IDBI Bank turns into profit in Q1

IDBI Bank Ltd. on Tuesday reported its first quarter net profit of ₹144 crore as against net loss of ₹3,801 crore in the same period last year. Total income for the period ended June 30, 2020 declined to ₹5,901 crore as compared with ₹5,924 crore in the same period last year.

Interest income earned was ₹4,897 crore as compared to ₹5,091 crore in the same period last year.

During the quarter, the bank made further COVID-19 related provisions of ₹189 crore (cumulative provision of ₹436 crore).

The provision coverage ratio is 94.71%, it added.