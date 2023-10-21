IDBI Bank Q2 net profit jumps 60 pc to Rs 1,323 crore

October 21, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - New Delhi

IDBI Bank on Saturday reported a 60% rise in net profit to Rs 1,323 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 on the back of a fall in bad loans.

The private sector lender controlled by India's largest insurer LIC had posted a net profit of Rs 828 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income in the September quarter increased to Rs 6,924 crore over Rs 6,066 crore a year ago, IDBI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The interest income grew to Rs 6,035 crore during the period under review from Rs 4,978 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The bank's asset quality improved significantly with its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to 4.90% of the gross advances as of September 30, 2023, against 16.51% at the end of September 2022.

Its net NPAs fell to 0.39% as compared to 1.15% in the same quarter a year ago.

The bank's Capital Adequacy Ratio increased to 21.26% from 19.48% at the end of the same quarter of the last fiscal.