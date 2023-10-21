HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IDBI Bank Q2 net profit jumps 60 pc to Rs 1,323 crore

IDBI Bank’s total income in the September quarter increased to Rs 6,924 crore over Rs 6,066 crore a year ago, the bank said in a regulatory filing

October 21, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
IDBI bank’s asset quality improved significantly with its gross NPAs declining to 4.90% of the gross advances as of September 30, 2023. File

IDBI bank’s asset quality improved significantly with its gross NPAs declining to 4.90% of the gross advances as of September 30, 2023. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

IDBI Bank on Saturday reported a 60% rise in net profit to Rs 1,323 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 on the back of a fall in bad loans.

The private sector lender controlled by India's largest insurer LIC had posted a net profit of Rs 828 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income in the September quarter increased to Rs 6,924 crore over Rs 6,066 crore a year ago, IDBI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The interest income grew to Rs 6,035 crore during the period under review from Rs 4,978 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The bank's asset quality improved significantly with its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to 4.90% of the gross advances as of September 30, 2023, against 16.51% at the end of September 2022.

Its net NPAs fell to 0.39% as compared to 1.15% in the same quarter a year ago.

The bank's Capital Adequacy Ratio increased to 21.26% from 19.48% at the end of the same quarter of the last fiscal.

Related Topics

business (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.