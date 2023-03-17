ADVERTISEMENT

IDBI Bank privatisation on track: DIPAM

March 17, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST - New Delhi

DIPAM, which manages government holding in state-owned enterprises, in October last year invited EoIs for selling a 30.48% stake in IDBI Bank, along with LIC's 30.24% stake in the bank.

PTI

The government on March 17, 2023, said the disinvestment of IDBI Bank is on track as per the defined strategic sale process.

The government on Friday said the disinvestment of IDBI Bank is on track as per the defined strategic sale process.

Debunking media reports which indicated a possibility of deferment of IDBI Bank disinvestment, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said the stake sale is in the post-EoI stage.

"The transaction continues to be on track as per the defined process in the post-EoI stage following receipts of multiple EoIs," DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.

The government and the LIC are together selling about 61% stake in IDBI Bank and had in January received multiple Expressions of Interest (EoIs) for the same.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

DIPAM, which manages government holding in state-owned enterprises, in October last year invited EoIs for selling a 30.48% stake in IDBI Bank, along with LIC's 30.24% stake in the bank.

The government and LIC together hold a 94.72% stake in IDBI Bank, which will come down to 34% after the strategic sale.

Currently, the government and the RBI are in the process of vetting the bids received. Security clearance from Government and Fit and Proper clearance from the RBI would be necessary for the bidders to move to the second stage of bidding process which is due diligence and subsequent invitation of financial bids.

The investors who have put in EoI have already submitted required information to secure fit and proper and security clearance.

Officials expect the transaction to get over in the second half of the next fiscal beginning April 2023.

Pursuant to the transaction, the government will own a 15% stake and LIC 19% in IDBI Bank, taking their total holding to 34%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

banking

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US