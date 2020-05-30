Business

IDBI Bank in black after 13 quarters

Makes a strong pitch for exiting PCA restrictions; asset quality improves

IDBI Bank has reported a net profit of ₹135 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to with a net loss of ₹4,918 crore in the year-earlier period.

The lender posted a net profit after a gap of 13 quarters as additions to non-performing assets fell sharply during the quarter.

“First time NPAs reduced to ₹727 crore in Q4-2020 from the ₹1,781 crore in Q4-2019,” the bank said.

“The profit would have been higher but for the recoveries which were adversely affected during March due to COVID-19 impact,” said Rakesh Sharma, MD & CEO, IDBI Bank in an interaction with the media.

The net NPA ratio improved to 4.19% as on March 31, 2020 against 10.11% as on March 31, 2019 and 5.25% as on December 31, 2019. The gross NPA ratio stood at 27.53% as on March 31, 2020 against 27.47% as on March 31, 2019 and 28.72% as on December 31, 2019.

“All the parameters have shown improvement. Net NPAs have also come down and aging provisions are evenly spread so that there is no extra burden,” he said.

Improved CAR

Tier 1 capital and capital adequacy ratio (CAR), which was at 10.57% and 13.31% respectively as on March 31, 2020, have improved as against 9.14% and 11.58% as on March 31, 2019.

“The bank has achieved all PCA parameters for exit, except RoA,” the lender said.

While there is an overall write-back in provision of ₹1,511 crore during the quarter compared with the ₹7,233 crore provided during the fourth quarter of the previous year, a ₹247-crore provision was made against standard assets as per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) norms for moratorium accounts which are in default.

While the central bank had allowed the lenders to make the provision in two quarters, IDBI Bank had made the entire provision in the January-March quarter.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2020 10:37:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/idbi-bank-in-black-after-13-quarters/article31712047.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY