iD Fresh Food, a Bengaluru-based food products company, on Tuesday, announced its pan-India expansion into 11 new cities, including tier 2 and tier 3 markets, across six states. Clocking in 25% year-on-year growth, the company said it was eyeing a revenue of ₹700 crore in FY2024-25.

PC Musthafa, Global CEO and Co-founder of iD Fresh Food said, ‘‘As we prepare for international expansion and IPO journey, our aim is to become the market leader in these regions within the next 12 to 18 months.’‘

