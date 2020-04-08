ICRA to maintain negative outlook on CVs

Ratings agency ICRA on Wednesday said it continued to maintain a negative outlook for the commercial vehicle (CV) segment over the near-term as the COVID-19 outbreak had added to the current challenges faced by the sector in terms of slow economic growth, overcapacity and a difficult financing environment.

The agency expected the volumes for the segment to contract further by 8-10% in FY2021.

According to ICRA, the demand headwinds are expected to continue over the near-term given the macroeconomic challenges due to the pandemic outbreak coupled with weakening financial profile of fleet operators and significant price hikes because of transition to BS-VI emission norms.

“This would exert pressure on earnings and overall credit profile of CV original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which have witnessed sharp earnings contraction over the past 3-4 quarters,” it said.

Shamsher Dewan, V-P, ICRA, said the medium and heavy commercial vehicle (truck) segment, which has seen a decline of 42% in volumes in year-to-date (YTD) FY2020, is likely to close FY2021 with a further decline of 12-14%. “The outlook for the next fiscal, especially the first half, remains weak. Any recovery in the latter half hinges on pick-up in construction activity,” he said.

For the light commercial vehicle segment (truck), volumes are likely to contract by 7-9% during FY2021. Despite the rural demand sentiment witnessing an uptick in recent months, supported by expectations of a healthy rabi output, ICRA expects the outbreak of COVID-19 and the associated lockdown and restricted movement of goods to have a bearing on the segment over the near term.

Likewise, the passenger carrier segment, while being relatively insulated from the impact of reduced load availability, is also expected to report demand contraction of 8-10% in FY2021.

Mr. Dewan added, “With cash flows of fleet operators under pressure, replacement demand for new trucks is likely to remain muted till any meaningful pick-up in the economy and infrastructure projects fructify.”

“Furthermore, any unsold BS-IV inventory and their write-off can also exert pressure on CV OEM’s profitability. Accordingly, ICRA expects profitability and credit metrics of CV OEMs are likely to remain under pressure over the near-term,” the ratings agency said.