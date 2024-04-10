ICRA sees rise in credit card, unsecured and MSME loan delinquencies 

April 10, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - MUMBAI

There were clear signs that there had been a rise in delinquencies especially in credit card, unsecured and MSME loans, officials of credit rating agency ICRA Ltd. said at a webinar on the outlook for the banking sector.

“Public sector banks have performed better due to their increased exposure to corporate loans which are doing well,” said Anil Gupta - Senior VP and Company Group Head - Financial Sector Ratings, ICRA. “They have stronger asset quality than private sector banks, which have more exposure to retail [credit card & unsecured loans] and MSME loans,” he added.

“Retail slippages are higher than the corporate loans,” observed Karthik Srinivasan - Senior VP and Group Head - Financial Sector Ratings. “The trend is same in credit card and personal unsecured loans. There is a clear signal that there is a rise delinquencies in this sub segment,” he added.

However, this would not erode the profitability and credit profile of the banks, Mr. Srinivasan asserted, observing that this was due to the comparatively small size of the credit card loan book, which was estimated at ₹2.5 lakh crore as against the overall size of banks’ credit loan book of ₹160 lakh crore.

Separately on Wednesday, ICRA revised the banking sector outlook to ‘stable’ from ‘positive’ on expectations of a moderation in credit growth and profitability metrics, though the same would continue to remain healthy.

While the compression in the interest margins over the last 18 months had been driven by rising deposit cost, “the expectations of a rate cut in H2 FY2025 could lead to margin pressure, driven by a likely downward repricing of advances,” ICRA officials said at the webinar.

Despite the margin compression, the growth in loan book would translate into steady operating profits, aided by benign credit costs, they added.

This would drive healthy earnings, that would be largely sufficient for most banks to meet their regulatory as well as growth capital requirements for the future, they said.

“The challenges in deposit mobilisation, and regulatory measures to slow down credit growth towards loans extended to consumer credit and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) are expected to temper expansion modestly to ₹19.0-20.5 trillion in FY2025 (year-on-year growth at 11.7%-12.5%),” noted Sachin Sachdeva, VP and Sector Head, ICRA.

“This would be next only to the highest ever credit expansion of over ₹22.2 trillion (16.3%) in FY2024,” he said.

According to ICRA’s estimates the credit to deposit ratio (CD ratio) for the banks would have increased to 78% (excluding the merger of HDFC Ltd.) as on March 22, 2024, the highest since December 21, 2018 (77.9%) and much higher compared with 75.7% as on March 24, 2023, and 71.9% as on March 25, 2022.

“This will pose significant challenges for the banks to pursue credit growth as their on-balance sheet liquidity has been deployed towards strong credit growth during the last two years,” ICRA said. “The CD ratio is likely to remain elevated at over 80% (including HDFC merger) at the sector level in FY2025, even though some of the private banks may see a decline, while some of the public banks may see an increase in their CD ratio,” it added.

“With elevated CD ratio, the competition for deposit mobilisation is likely to remain high even during FY2025, which will limit the banks’ ability to cut their deposit and lending rates. Amid this, if the policy rates are cut, it will pose significant challenges to banks’ net interest margins (NIMs),” Mr. Sachdeva said.

ICRA said the headline asset quality metrics of the banking sector would remain on an improving trajectory. Gross and net additions to non-performing advances (NPAs) would increase amid seasoning of recently originated book and slower recoveries and upgrades as low hanging resolutions and recoveries had been largely completed.

However, continued growth in the loan book would lead to an improvement in the headline asset quality metrics.

ICRA expects the gross NPAs (GNPAs) and net NPAs (NNPAs) to decline to 2.1-2.3% and 0.5-0.6%, respectively, by March 2025, from 3.0% and 0.7%, respectively, estimated for March 31, 2024, which would remain the best in more than a decade.

