ICRA raises Yes Bank’s debt ratings

Credit rating agency ICRA has upgraded the ratings for various debt instruments of Yes Bank following ‘an improved liquidity position’.

“The upgrade factors in the capital raise of ₹15,000 crore in July, which has resulted in an improvement in the [bank’s] capital ratios. The ratios are now comfortably above the regulatory levels,” ICRA said on the rationale behind the rating upgrade.

“The upgrade also factors in the improvement in the bank’s liquidity position after the stability and subsequent increase in its deposit base. This, coupled with the recent capital raise, has helped [it] YBL fully repay the Special Liquidity Facility (SLF) extended to it by the RBI,” it added.