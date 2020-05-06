Business

ICRA downgrades Edelweiss debt

Rating agency ICRA has downgraded debt instruments of Edelweiss Housing Finance and Edelweiss Finance & Investments Limited and said the outlook remained negative.

ICRA said it has taken a consolidated view of the Edelweiss Group, given the close linkages between the group entities, common promoters and senior management team, shared brand name and strong financial and operational synergies.

“The rating downgrade action takes into account the increased stress in the wholesale portfolio, leading to a deterioration in the asset quality, and the consequent impact on the financial performance,” ICRA said.

The group’s gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) increased to 2.76% of total advances as of December 31, 2019 from 1.87% as of March 31, 2019, according to the rating agency.

The rating agency noted that the Group’s overall gross leverage levels have been high, compared to peers, due to the sharp growth in the portfolio over FY2017 to FY2019.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 6, 2020 10:46:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/icra-downgrades-edelweiss-debt/article31520942.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY