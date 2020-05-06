ICRA downgrades Edelweiss debt

Rating agency ICRA has downgraded debt instruments of Edelweiss Housing Finance and Edelweiss Finance & Investments Limited and said the outlook remained negative.

ICRA said it has taken a consolidated view of the Edelweiss Group, given the close linkages between the group entities, common promoters and senior management team, shared brand name and strong financial and operational synergies.

“The rating downgrade action takes into account the increased stress in the wholesale portfolio, leading to a deterioration in the asset quality, and the consequent impact on the financial performance,” ICRA said.

The group’s gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) increased to 2.76% of total advances as of December 31, 2019 from 1.87% as of March 31, 2019, according to the rating agency.

The rating agency noted that the Group’s overall gross leverage levels have been high, compared to peers, due to the sharp growth in the portfolio over FY2017 to FY2019.