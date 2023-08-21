HamberMenu
ICRA Analytics, Bloomberg tie up for domestic bond valuation data

August 21, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

ICRA Analytics, a wholly owned subsidiary of ICRA Ltd., said on Monday that it had collaborated with Bloomberg to make its domestic bond valuation data for the Indian debt market accessible through the Bloomberg Terminal.  The data covers end-of-the-day valuation of Central and State government securities, corporate bonds, commercial papers and certificate of deposits across tenors in the Indian debt market.

“As part of the collaboration, Bloomberg terminal users can now get access to details of the instrument, user information, identifiers and valuation. Users can also run yield and spread analysis, plot graphs, run relative value analysis and carry out horizon and scenario analysis,” ICRA Analytics said in a statement. Ashwini Kumar, Head – Market Data, ICRA Analytics said, “This collaboration will allow Bloomberg users to access ICRA Analytics data on the terminal and add an edge to their research and analysis, taking them a step ahead of their competition.”

