Iconix Lifestyle acquires IP rights of Lee Cooper in India

Iconix Lifestyle India Private Ltd, the equal joint venture between Reliance Brands Ltd and Iconix Brand Group Inc. said it has expanded its brand portfolio with the acquisition of IP rights in India of iconic British brand Lee Cooper for an unspecified amount.

“Lee Cooper’s brand history and unparalleled relevance in the Indian market makes it the most prestigious acquisition for the JV. It’s the go-to denim brand that liberalised India grew up with and its affinity among consumers gives us a strong foundation to rebuild the brand in the country,” said Darshan Mehta, Managing Director, Reliance Brands Ltd. and Director on the Board of Iconix Lifestyle India.

The acquisition will allow the company to expand Lee Cooper presence in India through enabling the brand’s distribution across all retail channels while strengthening marketing and brand management, it said.

Bob Galvin, CEO and President of Iconix Brand Group Inc and Director on the Board of Iconix Lifestyle India said, “Gaining Lee Cooper’s IP rights aligns with our long-term strategic approach to growing our brand presence in India. We have a very strong commitment to the ongoing success, and this development provides the opportunity to operate directly in a quickly expanding market and to bring this iconic high-quality brand to a new audience.”