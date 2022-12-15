ICICI Prudential MF unveils target maturity index fund

December 15, 2022 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Mumbai

Target Maturity Index Funds are open-ended, passively-managed funds that replicate the underlying debt index having a specific maturity date. The constituents of the index are generally hold-till-maturity

The Hindu Bureau

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has introduced ICICI Prudential Nifty SDL Sep 2026 Index Fund, a target maturity index fund, in the market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Target Maturity Index Funds are open-ended, passively-managed funds that replicate the underlying debt index having a specific maturity date. The constituents of the index are generally hold-till-maturity.

ICICI Prudential Nifty SDL Sep 2026 Index Fund will invest in the constituents of Nifty SDL Sep 2026 Index and will aim to provide returns that correspond to the total return of the underlying index, subject to tracking errors, the entity said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chintan Haria, Head - Product Development and Strategy, ICICI Prudential AMC said, “ In a rising interest rate scenario, investors looking for fixed duration returns within a specific maturity bucket can consider investing in Target Maturity Index Funds.

“[As many as] 15 states/UTs are selected based on the highest composite score based on outstanding amount score and liquidity score calculated as on September 30, 2022 for SDLs maturing during the six-month period ending September 30, 2026,” he said. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US