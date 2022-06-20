ICICI Prudential Life declares ₹968.8 cr. annual bonus

June 20, 2022 20:16 IST

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Ltd, has declared an annual bonus of ₹968.8 crore for FY2022 to all eligible participating policyholders.

“This is the 16 thconsecutive year of bonus payment and also the highest-ever by the company till date, exceeding the FY2021 bonus by 12%,” the company said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All participating policies in-force as of March 31 are eligible to receive this annual bonus.

N. S. Kannan, Managing Director & CEO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, said, “Customers entrust us with their life’s savings to achieve their long-term financial goals and we believe this bonus will enable our participating policyholders to move a step closer to their financial goals.”