Business

ICICI Prudential Life declares ₹968.8 cr. annual bonus

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Ltd, has declared an annual bonus of ₹968.8 crore for FY2022 to all eligible participating policyholders.

“This is the 16 thconsecutive year of bonus payment and also the highest-ever by the company till date, exceeding the FY2021 bonus by 12%,” the company said in a statement.

All participating policies in-force as of March 31 are eligible to receive this annual bonus.

N. S. Kannan, Managing Director & CEO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, said, “Customers entrust us with their life’s savings to achieve their long-term financial goals and we believe this bonus will enable our participating policyholders to move a step closer to their financial goals.”


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 20, 2022 9:33:42 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/icici-prudential-life-declares-9688-cr-annual-bonus/article65545584.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY