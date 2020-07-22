ICICI Lombard unveils policy for Phone Pe users

ICICI Lombard in partnership with PhonePe has announced the introduction of Hospital Daily cash benefit under Group Safeguard Insurance, a sachet-based group insurance product.
This customised hospitalisation policy allows PhonePe users to get an assured amount if they are hospitalised due to injury or illnesses including COVID-19. The biggest benefit of this product is that hospital bills are not required for the claim and a discharge certificate would be sufficient in most cases for processing the claim, the company said.
“This is one of the most affordable hospitalisation insurance policies available in the market today. PhonePe users in the 18-65 age group can get this product on the app and don’t need to undergo any prior medical tests,” the private non-life insurer said.
The Hospital Daily Cash benefit enables customers to choose a cover from ₹500 per day up to ₹5,000 per day at an annual premium starting at ₹130, including taxes. A minimum of 48 hours hospitalisation is required for being eligible for a claim along with a deductible of one day for each claim.
“This is applicable for hospitalisation at any government or private hospital across the country. Customers get double the insurance cover amount if they are admitted to an ICU. Customers who already have mediclaim policies, employer health insurance, self-funded means of paying hospital bills would also be eligible for the claim payout benefit,” it added.
