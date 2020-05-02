ICICI Lombard Q4 net rises 24%

Private sector general insurance company ICICI Lombard reported 23.8% growth in net profit to ₹282 crore for the quarter ended March 31, as compared to ₹228 crore reported during the same period of the previous year, mainly due to lower underwriting losses.

The gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI) of the insurer was ₹3,181 crore in fourth quarter as compared to ₹3,485 crore in Q4 FY2019.

Excluding crop segment, GDPI of the company increased to ₹3,244 crore in Q4 FY2020 compared to ₹3,153 crore in Q4 FY2019, registering a growth of 2.9%. The industry growth (excluding crop segment) for Q4 FY2020 was 4.3%, the insurer said.

The underwriting loss reduced to ₹29.42 crore in Q4FY20 as compared to ₹49.70 crore in same period the previous year. The insurer said lower underwriting losses were due to the decision of not to write crop insurance business and also because of better pricing in fire insurance.

“Combined ratio stood at 100.1% in Q4 FY2020 compared to 99.0% in Q4 FY2019,” the insurer said. Combined ratio below 100% indicates that an insurer is posting underwriting profits.

“Combined ratio stood at 100.4% in FY2020 compared to 98.8% in FY2019 primarily on account of long-term motor policies, change in product-mix and losses from catastrophic events,” ICICI Lombard said.

The solvency ratio of the insurer was 217% at March 31, 2020, as compared to the minimum regulatory requirement of 150%.