ADVERTISEMENT

ICICI Lombard Q2 PAT grows 20% to ₹694 crore

Published - October 18, 2024 10:15 pm IST - MUMBAI

The board has declared interim dividend of ₹5.50 per share for H1 FY2025

The Hindu Bureau

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. for the second quarter ended September 30, reported 20% growth in net profit to ₹694 crore compared with ₹577 crore in the year-earlier period.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company’s gross premium written during the quarter increased 11% to ₹6,948 crore from ₹6,272 crore in the same period last year.

The Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI) of the company stood at ₹6,721 crore against ₹6,086 crore in the year-earlier period, up 10.4%. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“This growth was higher than industry growth of 2%. Excluding crop and mass health, GDPI growth of the company was at 9.4%, which was higher than the industry growth of 6.9% in Q2 FY2025,” the company said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Combined ratio stood at 104.5% in Q2 FY2025 as against 103.9% in Q2 FY2024. Excluding the impact of CAT losses of ₹94 crore in Q2 FY2025 and ₹48 crore in Q2 FY2024, the combined ratio was 102.6% and 102.8% respectively.

Solvency ratio was 2.65 times as at September 30, 2024 as against 2.56 times as at June 30, 2024 and higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 1.50 times. Solvency ratio was 2.62 times as at March 31, 2024, it said.

The board has declared interim dividend of ₹5.50 per share for H1 FY2025 as against ₹ 5.00 for H1 FY2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US