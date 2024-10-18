GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ICICI Lombard Q2 PAT grows 20% to ₹694 crore

The board has declared interim dividend of ₹5.50 per share for H1 FY2025

Published - October 18, 2024 10:15 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. for the second quarter ended September 30, reported 20% growth in net profit to ₹694 crore compared with ₹577 crore in the year-earlier period.

The company’s gross premium written during the quarter increased 11% to ₹6,948 crore from ₹6,272 crore in the same period last year.

The Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI) of the company stood at ₹6,721 crore against ₹6,086 crore in the year-earlier period, up 10.4%. 

“This growth was higher than industry growth of 2%. Excluding crop and mass health, GDPI growth of the company was at 9.4%, which was higher than the industry growth of 6.9% in Q2 FY2025,” the company said in a statement.

Combined ratio stood at 104.5% in Q2 FY2025 as against 103.9% in Q2 FY2024. Excluding the impact of CAT losses of ₹94 crore in Q2 FY2025 and ₹48 crore in Q2 FY2024, the combined ratio was 102.6% and 102.8% respectively.

Solvency ratio was 2.65 times as at September 30, 2024 as against 2.56 times as at June 30, 2024 and higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 1.50 times. Solvency ratio was 2.62 times as at March 31, 2024, it said.

The board has declared interim dividend of ₹5.50 per share for H1 FY2025 as against ₹ 5.00 for H1 FY2024.

Published - October 18, 2024 10:15 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.