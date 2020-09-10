ICICI Bank unveils plan for start-ups

ICICI Bank has introduced ‘Startup Assist,’ a comprehensive programme for start-ups that takes care of their banking and beyond-banking needs such as regulatory assistance, analytics, staffing, accounting and digital outreach to customers, so that they can focus on core operations.
Additionally, start-ups cancustomise and choose the facilities required in their account and use the single account for both domestic and international trade transactions with preferential pricing, the bank said.
Pankaj Gadgil, head, self-employed segment, ICICI Bank, said, “We foresee that the start-up segment in the country is poised for rapid growth with favourable regulations in the ecosystem and high spirit of entrepreneurship.Our programme offers start-ups them unprecedented convenience of getting on-boarded with us instantly in a digital manner during incorporation with Ministry of Corporate Affairs. It (the programme) undertakes all business, trade and personal banking requirements within this one relationship and transact digitally using the robust mobile and internet banking platforms on-the-go.”
