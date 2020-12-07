Business

ICICI Bank unveils iMobile Pay

ICICI Bank said it has transformed its mobile banking app, iMobile, into ‘iMobile Pay’ app through which customers of any bank can link their bank account, generate an UPI ID and start shopping and paying immediately. They can also get instant access to the entire range of the bank’s banking services and can transfer money to any bank account, payment app and digital wallet.

Through the app’s ‘pay to contacts’ feature, users can automatically see the UPI IDs of their phone book contacts, registered on the bank’s UPI ID network, of any payment app and digital wallet and can transfer money across payment apps and digital wallet.

