ICICI Bank unveils digital services for retailers

MUMBAI

29 April 2021 22:46 IST

ICICI Bank has introduced ‘Merchant Stack’, a set of comprehensive digital banking services for retail merchants. The services will enable merchants — grocers, super markets, large retail store chains, online businesses and large e-commerce firms — to meet their banking requirements seamlessly.

Retail merchants can avail of these contactless services, without visiting the bank’s branches. They can avail of these facilities instantly, on InstaBIZ, the bank’s mobile banking application.

Anup Bagchi, ICICI Bank said, “There are over two crore merchants in the country with approximately $780 billion in value of transactions in 2020. They are expected to grow rapidly in the coming years. Through these trying times of the pandemic, it is our endeavour to enable the merchants with a digital banking platform that will help them to continue to serve their customers.”

