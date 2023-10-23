ICICI Bank shares climb over 1% on strong Q2 numbers

October 23, 2023 12:39 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST - New Delhi

Shares of ICICI Bank on Monday climbed over 1 per cent after the company reported a 36.08 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter.

The stock gained 1.32 per cent to ₹944.80 on the BSE. It climbed 1.29 per cent to ₹944.80 on the NSE.

ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 36.08 per cent jump in its net profit at ₹10,896.13 crore for the September quarter, helped by a sharp decline in provisions and growth in core income.

The second-largest private sector lender's standalone net grew to ₹10,261 crore from ₹7,557.84 crore in the year-ago period and ₹9,648.20 crore in the preceding June quarter.

The total standalone income rose to ₹40,697 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal from ₹31,088 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a filing.

Its core net interest income grew 23.8 per cent to ₹18,308 crore on the back of a 19.3 per cent expansion in domestic loans and a widening of the net interest margin to 4.53 per cent as against the year-ago period's 4.31 per cent.

On the asset quality front, its gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 2.48 per cent from 3.19 per cent in the year-ago period and 2.78 per cent in the preceding June quarter.