ADVERTISEMENT

ICICI Bank rolls out digital solutions for exporters

January 04, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - Mumbai

The set of solutions offer facilities such as instant disbursal of Export Packing Credit (Insta EPC) and Trade APIs

The Hindu Bureau

Insta EPC provides export finance instantly, while Trade APIs enable smooth handling of export transactions directly from exporters’ ERP systems, thereby providing greater convenience, the bank said. | Photo Credit: RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI

ICICI Bank has introduced digital solutions for exporters, a comprehensive set of banking and value-added services on a single platform, the bank said in a statement. 

“The suite of solutions digitise the entire export life-cycle-- from discovery of export markets, export finance, foreign exchange services to receipt of export incentives,” the statement added.

The set of solutions offer facilities such as instant disbursal of Export Packing Credit (Insta EPC) and Trade APIs. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Insta EPC provides export finance instantly, while Trade APIs enable smooth handling of export transactions directly from exporters’ ERP systems, thereby providing greater convenience, the bank said.

Sumit Sanghai, Head- Large Clients Group, ICICI Bank,  said, “We intend to support the growth of exporters with an all-encompassing suite of digital solutions. The set of solutions enables large, medium and emerging companies to undertake their export transactions online, anywhere and anytime.”

“We believe that this initiative will bring in unmatched efficiency in the entire export lifecycle across industries and act as catalyst in their business growth he added. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US