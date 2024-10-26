ADVERTISEMENT

ICICI Bank Q2 net profit grows 14.5% to ₹11,746 crore

Published - October 26, 2024 08:02 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

ICICI Bank Ltd.’s standalone second quarter net profit grew by 14.5% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹11,746 crore from ₹10,261 crore on improvement in asset quality. Lower slippages and healthy recoveries helped, according to analysts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Net interest income (NII) increased by 9.5% YoY to ₹20,048 crore from ₹18,308 crore. The net interest margin was 4.27% in the second quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared with 4.53% in the year-earlier period.

Provisions (excluding provision for tax) were ₹1,233 crore compared with ₹583 crore in the same period last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bank’s net domestic advances during the quarter grew by 15.7% YoY and 4.6%. The retail loan portfolio grew by 14.2% YoY and comprised 53.0% of the total loan portfolio on September 30, 2024. The unsecured loan portfolio primarily comprises the personal loan and the credit card portfolio is about 14% of the total loan portfolio, the bank said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Total period-end deposits increased by 15.7% YoY to ₹ 14,97,761 crore. Period-end term deposits increased by 15.9% YoY to ₹8,89,038 crore. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) reduced to ₹27,121 crore from ₹29,837 crore in the year-earlier period. Net NPA, however, increased to ₹5,685 crore as compared with ₹5,046 crore a year earlier. The gross NPA ratio was 1.97% compared with 2.48% a year earlier. The net NPA ratio was 0.42% compared with 0.43% in the same period last year.

The gross NPA additions were ₹5,073 crore and recoveries and upgrades of NPAs, excluding write-offs and sale, were ₹3,319 crore for the quarter. The net additions to gross NPAs, excluding write-offs and sale, were ₹ 1,754 crore and the bank wrote-off gross NPAs amounting to ₹3,336 crore in the quarter. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The provisioning coverage ratio on non- performing loans was 78.5% as of September 30, 2024.

Excluding NPAs, the total fund-based outstanding to all borrowers under resolution as per the various extant regulations/guidelines declined to ₹2,546 crore, or 0.2% of total advances as of September 30, 2024.

The bank held provisions amounting to ₹ 812 crore against these borrowers under resolution, as of September 30, 2024. In addition, the bank continues to hold contingency provisions of ₹ 13,100 crore at the end of the quarter. Including profits for the six months ended September 30, 2024, the bank’s total capital adequacy ratio at September 30, 2024 was 16.66% and CET- 1 ratio was 15.96% compared with the minimum regulatory requirements of 11.70% and 8.20% respectively.

The consolidated profit after tax increased by 18.8% YoY to ₹ 12,948 crore from ₹10,896 crore in the year-earlier period. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US