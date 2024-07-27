ADVERTISEMENT

ICICI Bank Q1 net profit grows 14.6% to ₹11,059 crore

Published - July 27, 2024 09:26 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

ICICI Bank Ltd. reported Q1 FY25 net profit grew 14.6% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹11,059 crorebeating estimates led by treasury gains and other income.

ADVERTISEMENT

Net interest income (NII) of the private sector bank for June quarter rose 7.3% YoY to ₹19,553 crore, the bank said in a filing.

Net interest margin was 4.36% when compared with4.78% in Q1 FY24.

ADVERTISEMENT

The retail loan portfolio grew 17.1% YoY comprising 54.4% of the total loan portfolio. Including non-fund outstanding, the retail portfolio was 46.3% of the total portfolio, Sandeep Batra, Executive Director, ICICI Bank said on a conference call.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We are comfortable with the asset quality andour strategy is to grow in a risk calibrated manner,” he said adding risks from unsecured loans are “within our threshold.”

The business banking portfolio grew 35.6% YoY,SME business, comprisingborrowers with a turnover of less than ₹250 crore grew 23.5% YoY, while the rural portfolio grew 16.9%. The domesticcorporate portfolio grew 10.3% on year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deposit rise 15%

Total advances rose 15.7% YoY to ₹12,23,154 crore, while deposits rose 15.1% to₹14,26,150 crore. The bank said gross non-performing assets (NPA) was ₹28,719 crore compared with ₹31,822 YoY.

Net NPA grew to ₹5,685 crore from ₹5,382 crore in the same period last year.

The bank during the quarter had written off gross NPAs amounting to ₹1,753 crore compared with ₹1,169 crore a year ago. The provisioning coverage ratio on NPAs was 79.7% at Q1 FY25.

ADVERTISEMENT

Provisions

The bank holds provisions of ₹863 crore against these borrowers under resolution.It continues to hold contingency provisions of ₹13,100 crore.

Loan and non-fund-basedoutstanding to performing corporate and SME borrowers rated BB and below was ₹5,286 crore at the end of June quarter compared with ₹5,528 crore sequentially. Loan and non-fund based outstanding at ₹5,286 crore included ₹572 croreto borrowers under resolution.

Including profits for Q1-FY25, the bank’s total capital adequacy ratiowas 16.63% and CET-1 ratio was 15.92% against the minimumregulatory requirements of 11.7% and 8.2% respectively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US