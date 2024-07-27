GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ICICI Bank Q1 net profit grows 14.6% to ₹11,059 crore

Published - July 27, 2024 09:26 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

ICICI Bank Ltd. reported Q1 FY25 net profit grew 14.6% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹11,059 crorebeating estimates led by treasury gains and other income.

Net interest income (NII) of the private sector bank for June quarter rose 7.3% YoY to ₹19,553 crore, the bank said in a filing.

Net interest margin was 4.36% when compared with4.78% in Q1 FY24.

The retail loan portfolio grew 17.1% YoY comprising 54.4% of the total loan portfolio. Including non-fund outstanding, the retail portfolio was 46.3% of the total portfolio, Sandeep Batra, Executive Director, ICICI Bank said on a conference call.

“We are comfortable with the asset quality andour strategy is to grow in a risk calibrated manner,” he said adding risks from unsecured loans are “within our threshold.”

The business banking portfolio grew 35.6% YoY,SME business, comprisingborrowers with a turnover of less than ₹250 crore grew 23.5% YoY, while the rural portfolio grew 16.9%. The domesticcorporate portfolio grew 10.3% on year.

Deposit rise 15%

Total advances rose 15.7% YoY to ₹12,23,154 crore, while deposits rose 15.1% to₹14,26,150 crore. The bank said gross non-performing assets (NPA) was ₹28,719 crore compared with ₹31,822 YoY.

Net NPA grew to ₹5,685 crore from ₹5,382 crore in the same period last year.

The bank during the quarter had written off gross NPAs amounting to ₹1,753 crore compared with ₹1,169 crore a year ago. The provisioning coverage ratio on NPAs was 79.7% at Q1 FY25.

Provisions

The bank holds provisions of ₹863 crore against these borrowers under resolution.It continues to hold contingency provisions of ₹13,100 crore.

Loan and non-fund-basedoutstanding to performing corporate and SME borrowers rated BB and below was ₹5,286 crore at the end of June quarter compared with ₹5,528 crore sequentially. Loan and non-fund based outstanding at ₹5,286 crore included ₹572 croreto borrowers under resolution.

Including profits for Q1-FY25, the bank’s total capital adequacy ratiowas 16.63% and CET-1 ratio was 15.92% against the minimumregulatory requirements of 11.7% and 8.2% respectively.

Related Topics

earnings / banking / company information

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.