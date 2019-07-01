ICICI Bank, PNB slash lending rates by 10, 5 bps

Interest rates on home and auto loans are set to come down with leading commercial banks beginning to reduce their MCLR, the benchmark lending rate, in response to the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to cut the repo rate last month.

ICICI Bank has reduced its one-year MCLR (marginal cost of funds based lending rate) by 10 basis points (bps) to 8.65%, while Punjab National Bank has reduced it by 5 bps to 8.4%.

The new rate is effective from Monday. Most floating rate loans are linked to one-year MCLR. More banks are expected to follow suit. Last month, the central bank reduced the repo rate by 25 bps to 5.75%. In 2019, the repo rate has been reduced by a cumulative 75 bps.

Slow response

Banks’ response to interest rate reduction by RBI has been slow as lending rates have fallen by only 21 bps in response to 50 bps rate cut by RBI between February and April.

“Transmission of the cumulative reduction of 50 bps in the policy repo rate in February and April 2019 was 21 bps to the weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh rupee loans,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had said during the last monetary policy review on June 6.