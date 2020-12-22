ICICI Bank offers online platform for MNCs

ICICI Bank has introduced an online platform called ‘Infinite India’ for foreign companies looking to set up or expand business in India. This platform offers banking solutions as well as value-added services such as incorporation of a business entity, corporate filings, licences and registrations, HR services, compliances and taxation.
“This platform offers significant convenience to foreign companies, as it eliminates the need of co-ordinating with multiple touchpoints leading to a hassle-free experience of doing business in India,” the bank said. This initiative is a part of the host of technology-enabled-services that the bank is offering to foreign companies/MNCs coming to India to strengthen its position in the MNC segment. Vishakha Mulye, executive director, ICICI Bank said, “Over the years, India has emerged as a preferred destination for foreign investment. More foreign companies are expected to establish base in India and the country is viewed better than China attracting then to set up operations here.”
“Our offering will free up their bandwidth from time-taking procedures and thus boosting their business growth by improving overall productivity and efficiency,” she said.
These value-added services are now available in association with a leading cloud-based business accounting and corporate services firm. The bank will induct more partners on board to expand its bouquet of services on the platform.
