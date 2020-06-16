ICICI Bank cuts FD rates by 15-75 bps

Mumbai

16 June 2020 22:32 IST

Private sector lender ICICI Bank has reduced retail term deposit rates by 15 to 75 basis points (bps) across various maturities, with effect from Tuesday.

The new rate for deposits (with premature withdrawal facility) with tenure of one year to 389 days will be 5.15% for amounts less than ₹5 crore, the Mumbai-based lender said.

The deposit rate for tenure of 18 months and 1 day to two years will be 5.35%. A similar rate is offered for deposits of 2 years and 1 day to 3 years.

The rate for deposits with maturities of 3 years one day to 5 years will be 5.5%.

Senior citizens will be offered 50 bps more than the card rate, the bank said.

Most banks have been dropping deposit rates after the Reserve Bank of India cut the repo rate by 40 bps at the end of May.