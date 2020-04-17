ICICI, Axis rating outlook turns negative

S&P Global Ratings has revised the rating outlook of Axis Bank Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. to negative from stable citing heightened economic risks faced by Indian banking system which would affect the creditworthiness of these lenders.

“We believe Indian banks face increasing risks stemming from challenging operating conditions following the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect a flattish U-shape economic recovery Risks remain on the downside and could lead to few banks being downgraded,” the rating agency said. It expected banks’ asset quality to deteriorate, credit costs to rise and profitability to decline.

“We have revised the economic risk trend for the banking system to negative from stable,” S&P said.

At the same time, the rating agency said private-sector lenders such as HDFC Bank Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank have stronger asset quality and would be able to withstand the weakness in operating conditions.

“We affirmed the ratings on all other Indian banks and their outstanding issuances. At the same time, we revised downward

our assessment of the SACP of Indian Bank by one notch to ‘bb+’,” it said. S&P said it expect the stand-alone credit profiles (SACPs) for some public sector banks to weaken over the next 12-24 months

“However, our expectation of a very high likelihood of government support underpins the ratings,” it said.