IBM to run Shree Cement database

IBM on Tuesday said it would run database and core business applications for Shree Cement. Powered by IBM POWER9 servers, the implementation will allow Shree Cement to seamlessly enhance its productivity and bring in supply chain efficiencies across its manufacturing plants.

According to an IBM statement, Shree Cement automated its key supply chain processes with Oracle Enterprise Command Center on Red Hat Enterprise Linux. This shift helped the company optimise operational decisions, improve processes, bring in supply chain efficiency, drive better cost and revenue decisions.

The cement company also implemented IBM FlashSystems 5100 Storage to gain a competitive advantage from its data assets.