IBM to rearchitect technology landscape for Danish fashion brand BESTSELLER in India

March 14, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

IBM said BESTSELLER India, the Indian subsidiary of BESTSELLER, a Danish fashion firm, is collaborating with IBM Consulting to deliver key transformation projects aimed at building an intelligent and autonomous fashion landscape and rapidly fuel business growth.

BESTSELLER India is part of family-owned Danish fashion company BESTSELLER and currently has 396 exclusive brand outlets and is present in more than 1,230 shop-in-shops throughout India, as per an IBM statement.

As one of India’s leading fashion brands, BESTSELLER India was embarking on an aggressive growth journey and realised the need to scale their technology backbone to support the vision, said IBM.

The company has been a future-forward industry leader, having introduced Fabric.ai, the fashion industry’s ‘first’ AI project aimed at increasing sell-through rate and reduce unsold inventory, together with IBM.

Upgrading the partnership, BESTSELLER India would work with IBM Consulting to consolidate its IT landscape on a robust and secure hybrid cloud platform, thereby allowing it to focus on its core activities to fuel growth.

IBM Consulting would help BESTSELLER India rearchitect its technology landscape to create a scalable single source of truth for business decision-making, leveraging advanced analytics and a unified data platform to drive more business predictability. The implementation would be delivered by IBM Consulting in close association with ecosystem partners such as Google Cloud, Microsoft and SAP, said IBM communique.

Vineet Gautam, CEO and country head, BESTSELLER India, said, “Technology and AI will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in the coming years, as we’re already witnessing its potential. This partnership with IBM will allow BESTSELLER India brands to grow with a tech-forward and data-driven approach.’‘

John Granger, Senior Vice President, IBM Consulting, said, “The retail and fashion sector is in the midst of an exciting industry transformation driven by data, analytics, and AI. We’re excited to work with BESTSELLER India on its end-to-end transformation journey, applying the power of intelligent workflows for better decision-making, improved supply chain visibility, enhanced customer experience and more.”