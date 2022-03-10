IBM to deploy omnichannel order management system for M&S India

Bengaluru

Technology firm IBM said it would help U.K retailer Marks & Spencer Reliance India (M&S India) modernise its supply chain to facilitate seamless integration between its online and in-store businesses. This transformation project was a result of IBM’s collaboration with IBM Business Partner Acuver Consulting (Acuver) to help M&S India deploy an omnichannel order management system for faster go-to-market, enhanced order fulfilment capabilities, and improved customer experience, IBM said in a statement. According to IBM, the solution is integrated with Salesforce Commerce Cloud, along with existing enterprise applications, to create a seamless omnichannel shopping experience for M&S customers in India. The ability to see all available inventory is expected to help M&S India improve inventory productivity, cost efficiencies and customer experience. “To succeed in a competitive consumer market like India, retailers are pivoting towards establishing dynamic and responsive supply chain which is interconnected to their ecosystem and processes.,” said Viswanath Ramaswamy, vice president, Technology, IBM Technology Sales, IBM India/ South Asia. Vishal Kapil, Chief Technology Officer, Marks & Spencer India said, addressing the shift in consumer dynamics, the retailer had expanded its digital capabilities and modernised technology stack using IBM Sterling Supply Chain solutions. Organisations across the world are focused on rebuilding their supply chains by modernising them for control, integrity, and increased agility to better meet customer requirements, according to IBM.